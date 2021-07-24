Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,456 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,421 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

