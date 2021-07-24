Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

