Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

GKOS stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Glaukos by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Glaukos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

