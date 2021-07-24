Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Glaukos worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

