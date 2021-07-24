Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.38. Glencore shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 15,551 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.