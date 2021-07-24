Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 358.40 ($4.68).

A number of research firms recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

GLEN opened at GBX 315.75 ($4.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 952.66.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

