Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Glencore stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 127,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,376. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

