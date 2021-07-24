Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,018 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.93. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $130.49 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.