Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 12,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.07. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

