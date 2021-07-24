Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 18,554 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

WWW stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $904,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

