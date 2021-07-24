Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,573 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Square were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

NYSE SQ opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 968,991 shares of company stock valued at $221,297,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

