Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 4,247 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ferrari by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ferrari by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,105,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,687,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $212.11 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.