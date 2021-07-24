Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 6,852 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.