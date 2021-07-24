Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 8,275 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

