Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74.

