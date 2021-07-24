Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.54.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

