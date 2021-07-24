Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,506 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $4,267,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $99.45 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

