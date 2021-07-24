Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.831 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.