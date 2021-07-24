Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

