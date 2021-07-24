Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,751 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

