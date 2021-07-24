Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.13% of Malibu Boats worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 168,635 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $5,795,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $4,129,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.