Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13,699.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 304,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 302,476 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

