Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.