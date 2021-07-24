Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 165.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.