Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 49,935 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Independent Bank by 71.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 201.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 29.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

