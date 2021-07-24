Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.14 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 183.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $2,931,451. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

