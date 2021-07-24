Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,914 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in International Game Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Game Technology by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after buying an additional 447,469 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in International Game Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

IGT stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

