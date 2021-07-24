Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,590,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Exponent stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

