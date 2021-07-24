Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

RMD opened at $259.83 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $260.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

