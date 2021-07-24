Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $1.72 Million in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,929 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

