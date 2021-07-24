Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 22,389 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.