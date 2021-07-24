Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 48,201 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 973.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 241,221 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNP stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.