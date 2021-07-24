Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $557.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.00 and a 12-month high of $561.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

