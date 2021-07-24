Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 76,235 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of ImmunityBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

IBRX opened at $10.81 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

