Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553,915 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 172,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

FOCS stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

