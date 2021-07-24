Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

