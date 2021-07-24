Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.76 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.