Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 21,123 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,123 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 267,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

