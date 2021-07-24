Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 21,823 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 21,823 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

