Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,276 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,886,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.