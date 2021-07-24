Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,321 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,202,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $503,977,000 after purchasing an additional 362,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.68 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

