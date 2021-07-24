Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 56,294 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 56,294 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.14% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

