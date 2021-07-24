Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

AEP opened at $85.98 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.