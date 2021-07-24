Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

GPN stock opened at $193.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

