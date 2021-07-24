Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.57% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

