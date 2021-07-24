GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits Market Cap of $579,509.68

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $579,509.68 and $789.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,939.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.63 or 0.06327801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.40 or 0.01335904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00365538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00142209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.27 or 0.00601850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00375152 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00290212 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

