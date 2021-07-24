Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.56.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Globant alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

GLOB traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.66. The stock had a trading volume of 163,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.54. Globant has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.