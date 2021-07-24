Gnosis Market Capitalization Achieves $281.78 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for about $187.28 or 0.00545342 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $281.78 million and $7.69 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.00852368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

