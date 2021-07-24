GNY Hits Market Capitalization of $59.93 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $59.93 million and $168,899.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

