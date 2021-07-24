GoByte Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $378,309.63 and $252.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

